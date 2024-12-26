Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 429.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 430.35 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 429.05 and closed slightly higher at 429.50. The stock reached a high of 434.75 and dipped to a low of 426.90. With a market capitalization of 89,353.54 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 647 and well above its 52-week low of 175.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 90,279 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 357.0, 17.04% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 251.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 463.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
26 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 1678 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4847 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 65.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1588 k & BSE volume was 90 k.

26 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹429.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 434.75 & 426.9 yesterday to end at 430.35. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

