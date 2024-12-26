Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹429.05 and closed slightly higher at ₹429.50. The stock reached a high of ₹434.75 and dipped to a low of ₹426.90. With a market capitalization of ₹89,353.54 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹647 and well above its 52-week low of ₹175.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 90,279 shares.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹357.0, 17.04% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹251.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹463.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 65.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1588 k & BSE volume was 90 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹434.75 & ₹426.9 yesterday to end at ₹430.35. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.