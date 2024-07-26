Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Gains Ground in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 575.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 579.5 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 590.95 and closed at 593.4 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 595.9, while the low was 574.15. The market capitalization stood at 120,045.03 crore. The 52-week high was 647 and the 52-week low was 119.75. The BSE trading volume was 855,858 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹579.5, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹575.75

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 579.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 568.15 and 589.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 568.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 589.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:18 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price has increased by 0.73% and is currently trading at 579.95. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam shares have surged by 328.83% to reach 579.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to reach 24406.10 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.78%
3 Months86.21%
6 Months90.66%
YTD217.1%
1 Year328.83%
26 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1589.0Support 1568.15
Resistance 2602.85Support 2561.15
Resistance 3609.85Support 3547.3
26 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 268.0, 53.45% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 233.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 303.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
26 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 67598 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 73.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 855 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹593.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 595.9 & 574.15 yesterday to end at 575.75. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

