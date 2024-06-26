Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 26 Jun 2024, by -2.18 %. The stock closed at 416.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 407.4 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 420.3 and closed at 416.5 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 424.55 and a low of 405.5. The market capitalization of Rail Vikas Nigam is 84,943.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 432 and the 52-week low is 117.35. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 1,027,201 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1418.97Support 1399.92
Resistance 2431.23Support 2393.13
Resistance 3438.02Support 3380.87
26 Jun 2024, 08:34 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 268.0, 34.22% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 233.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 303.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
26 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 33665 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1027 k.

26 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹416.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 424.55 & 405.5 yesterday to end at 416.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.