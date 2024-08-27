Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 27 Aug 2024, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 572.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 576.5 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 576.45 and closed at 572.6. The stock reached a high of 585.65 and a low of 575.25. Its market capitalization stood at 120,201.41 crore. The 52-week high was 647, while the 52-week low was 122.85. The BSE volume recorded was 1,254,044 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1583.0Support 1572.85
Resistance 2589.4Support 2569.1
Resistance 3593.15Support 3562.7
27 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 416.0, 27.84% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 283.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 549.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold1122
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1100
27 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24022 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1254 k.

27 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹572.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 585.65 & 575.25 yesterday to end at 576.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

