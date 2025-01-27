Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹419.20 and closed slightly lower at ₹418.45. The stock reached a high of ₹423.20 and a low of ₹408.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹87,247.67 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹213. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 515,263 shares for the day.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹357.0, 12.94% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹251.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹463.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 515 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹423.20 & ₹408.75 yesterday to end at ₹410.05. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.