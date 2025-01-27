Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 27 Jan 2025, by -2.01 %. The stock closed at 418.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 410.05 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 419.20 and closed slightly lower at 418.45. The stock reached a high of 423.20 and a low of 408.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of 87,247.67 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 647 and a low of 213. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 515,263 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 357.0, 12.94% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 251.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 463.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold1111
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
27 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7617 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 515 k.

27 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹418.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 423.20 & 408.75 yesterday to end at 410.05. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

