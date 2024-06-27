Explore
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Gains in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Gains in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 27 Jun 2024, by 1.37 %. The stock closed at 409.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 414.65 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price closed at 407.4 on the last trading day, with an open price of 409.3. The high for the day was 413.8, and the low was 401.3. The market capitalization stands at 85,287.75 crore. The 52-week high and low are 432 and 117.35, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,547,310 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:30:05 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹414.65, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹409.05

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of 414.45 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 420.55. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 420.55 then there can be further positive price movement.

27 Jun 2024, 09:19:55 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 1.45% and is currently trading at 415.00. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam shares have seen a significant gain of 230.19%, reaching 415.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.66%
3 Months48.27%
6 Months130.09%
YTD125.34%
1 Year230.19%
27 Jun 2024, 08:48:51 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1414.45Support 1401.8
Resistance 2420.55Support 2395.25
Resistance 3427.1Support 3389.15
27 Jun 2024, 08:32:49 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 268.0, 34.48% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 233.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 303.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
27 Jun 2024, 08:17:42 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 32619 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1547 k.

27 Jun 2024, 08:03:55 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹407.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 413.8 & 401.3 yesterday to end at 407.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

