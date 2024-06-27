Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Gains in Trading Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price closed at ₹407.4 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹409.3. The high for the day was ₹413.8, and the low was ₹401.3. The market capitalization stands at ₹85,287.75 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹432 and ₹117.35, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,547,310 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of ₹414.45 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹420.55. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹420.55 then there can be further positive price movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 1.45% and is currently trading at ₹415.00. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam shares have seen a significant gain of 230.19%, reaching ₹415.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.66%
|3 Months
|48.27%
|6 Months
|130.09%
|YTD
|125.34%
|1 Year
|230.19%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|414.45
|Support 1
|401.8
|Resistance 2
|420.55
|Support 2
|395.25
|Resistance 3
|427.1
|Support 3
|389.15
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 34.48% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹233.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹303.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1547 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹413.8 & ₹401.3 yesterday to end at ₹407.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend