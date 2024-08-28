Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2024, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 576.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 576.15 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 577.65 and closed slightly lower at 576.5. The stock hit a high of 586.8 and a low of 572.55. The company's market capitalization stands at 120,128.43 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 647, while the 52-week low is 123.7. On the BSE, a total of 775,908 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21975 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 775 k.

28 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹576.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 586.8 & 572.55 yesterday to end at 576.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

