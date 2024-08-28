Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹577.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹576.5. The stock hit a high of ₹586.8 and a low of ₹572.55. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹120,128.43 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹647, while the 52-week low is ₹123.7. On the BSE, a total of 775,908 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 775 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹586.8 & ₹572.55 yesterday to end at ₹576.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend