Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹414 and closed at ₹409.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹420.7, and the low was ₹406.75. The market capitalization stands at ₹86,298.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹432, and the low is ₹117.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1,125,418 shares traded.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 35.25% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹233.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹303.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1125 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹420.7 & ₹406.75 yesterday to end at ₹409.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend