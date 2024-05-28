Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock closed at ₹370.35, dropping from an open price of ₹377.75 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹399.7 and a low of ₹374.45 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹78,553.13 crore. The 52-week high was ₹381, with a low of ₹110.5. The BSE volume recorded 4,402,944 shares traded.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 0.36% and is currently trading at ₹378.10. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam's shares have gained 225.42%, reaching ₹378.10. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.30% to 22932.45 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|25.79%
|3 Months
|36.35%
|6 Months
|125.75%
|YTD
|107.66%
|1 Year
|225.42%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|391.97
|Support 1
|367.37
|Resistance 2
|408.23
|Support 2
|359.03
|Resistance 3
|416.57
|Support 3
|342.77
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹233.0, 38.16% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹248.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 181.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 78 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹399.7 & ₹374.45 yesterday to end at ₹370.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend