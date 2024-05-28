Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 28 May 2024, by 1.73 %. The stock closed at 370.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 376.75 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock closed at 370.35, dropping from an open price of 377.75 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 399.7 and a low of 374.45 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 78,553.13 crore. The 52-week high was 381, with a low of 110.5. The BSE volume recorded 4,402,944 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 0.36% and is currently trading at 378.10. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam's shares have gained 225.42%, reaching 378.10. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.30% to 22932.45 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week25.79%
3 Months36.35%
6 Months125.75%
YTD107.66%
1 Year225.42%
28 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1391.97Support 1367.37
Resistance 2408.23Support 2359.03
Resistance 3416.57Support 3342.77
28 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 233.0, 38.16% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 248.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
28 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 83 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29518 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 181.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 78 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

28 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹370.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 399.7 & 374.45 yesterday to end at 370.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

