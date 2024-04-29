Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹292 and closed at ₹289.85 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹296.2, while the low was ₹288.6. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹60,694.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹345.6 and the low was ₹76.75. The BSE volume for the day was 358,543 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume of Rail Vikas Nigam until 12 AM is 18.08% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹290.7, a decrease of 0.29%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing market trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 292.42 and 290.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 290.77 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 292.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|291.8
|Support 1
|290.8
|Resistance 2
|292.4
|Support 2
|290.4
|Resistance 3
|292.8
|Support 3
|289.8
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|264.95
|10 Days
|262.22
|20 Days
|260.25
|50 Days
|255.09
|100 Days
|233.32
|300 Days
|189.88
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹291.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹283.1 and ₹295.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹283.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 295.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume by 11 AM today is 50.29% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹291.45, up by 0.55%. Volume traded is a key indicator in analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 292.47 and 288.32 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 288.32 and selling near the hourly resistance of 292.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|292.42
|Support 1
|290.77
|Resistance 2
|293.03
|Support 2
|289.73
|Resistance 3
|294.07
|Support 3
|289.12
The stock traded in the range of ₹296.2 & ₹288.6 yesterday to end at ₹289.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!