Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 12:50 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 289.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 291.35 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 292 and closed at 289.85 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 296.2, while the low was 288.6. The market capitalization of the company stood at 60,694.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 345.6 and the low was 76.75. The BSE volume for the day was 358,543 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 12:50 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -18.08% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Rail Vikas Nigam until 12 AM is 18.08% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 290.7, a decrease of 0.29%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing market trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.

29 Apr 2024, 12:33 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 292.42 and 290.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 290.77 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 292.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1291.8Support 1290.8
Resistance 2292.4Support 2290.4
Resistance 3292.8Support 3289.8
29 Apr 2024, 12:22 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days264.95
10 Days262.22
20 Days260.25
50 Days255.09
100 Days233.32
300 Days189.88
29 Apr 2024, 12:22 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

29 Apr 2024, 12:16 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹291.35, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹289.85

Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 291.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 283.1 and 295.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 283.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 295.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Apr 2024, 11:50 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 50.29% higher than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume by 11 AM today is 50.29% higher than yesterday, with the price at 291.45, up by 0.55%. Volume traded is a key indicator in analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

29 Apr 2024, 11:33 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 292.47 and 288.32 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 288.32 and selling near the hourly resistance of 292.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1292.42Support 1290.77
Resistance 2293.03Support 2289.73
Resistance 3294.07Support 3289.12
29 Apr 2024, 11:22 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹289.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 296.2 & 288.6 yesterday to end at 289.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.