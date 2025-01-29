Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹406.70 and closed lower at ₹400.85, experiencing a high of ₹413.95 and a low of ₹385.20. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹83,578.03 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹213. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 953,280 shares for the day, reflecting active market participation.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹423.90, up 3.99% from yesterday's ₹407.65
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of ₹419.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹430.78. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹430.78 then there can be further positive price movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 2.42%, currently trading at ₹417.50. Over the past year, the shares have seen a significant rise of 36.32%, reaching ₹417.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a gain of 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.76%
|3 Months
|-1.65%
|6 Months
|-33.66%
|YTD
|-3.56%
|1 Year
|36.32%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|419.37
|Support 1
|390.87
|Resistance 2
|430.78
|Support 2
|373.78
|Resistance 3
|447.87
|Support 3
|362.37
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹357.0, 12.29% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹251.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹463.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7511 k
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 966 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹400.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹413.95 & ₹385.20 yesterday to end at ₹407. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.