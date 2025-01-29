Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 3.99 %. The stock closed at 407.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 423.90 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 406.70 and closed lower at 400.85, experiencing a high of 413.95 and a low of 385.20. The company's market capitalization stands at 83,578.03 crore, with a 52-week high of 647 and a low of 213. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 953,280 shares for the day, reflecting active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:36 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹423.90, up 3.99% from yesterday's ₹407.65

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates: The current market price of Rail Vikas Nigam has surpassed the first resistance of 419.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 430.78. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 430.78 then there can be further positive price movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:22 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 2.42%, currently trading at 417.50. Over the past year, the shares have seen a significant rise of 36.32%, reaching 417.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a gain of 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.76%
3 Months-1.65%
6 Months-33.66%
YTD-3.56%
1 Year36.32%
29 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1419.37Support 1390.87
Resistance 2430.78Support 2373.78
Resistance 3447.87Support 3362.37
29 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 357.0, 12.29% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 251.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 463.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold1111
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
29 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7511 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 966 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹400.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 413.95 & 385.20 yesterday to end at 407. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

