Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's open and close price for the last day were both ₹575.75. The high for the day was ₹583.30, while the low was ₹550.50. The market capitalization stood at ₹115239.06 crore. The 52-week high for the company was ₹647 and the low was ₹119.75. The BSE volume for the day was 2932636 shares.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 51.51% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹233.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹303.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹583.3 & ₹550.5 yesterday to end at ₹552.7. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend