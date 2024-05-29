Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹380 and closed at ₹376.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹389.4 and the low was ₹365.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹77906.78 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹399.7 and ₹110.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,269,977 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|386.4
|Support 1
|363.0
|Resistance 2
|399.6
|Support 2
|352.8
|Resistance 3
|409.8
|Support 3
|339.6
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹233.0, 37.64% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹248.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 181.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 78 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹389.4 & ₹365.95 yesterday to end at ₹376.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend