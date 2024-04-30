Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at 286.25, down -0.88% from yesterday's 288.8

42 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 288.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 286.25 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock on the last day had an open price of 292, closing at 289.85. The high for the day was 296.2, and the low was 286.65. The market capitalization stood at 60215.38 cr with a 52-week high of 345.6 and a 52-week low of 76.75. The BSE volume for the day was 619772 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:05 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live : Shareholding information

Rail Vikas Nigam has a 6.08% MF holding & 2.32% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.92% in december to 6.08% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.59% in december to 2.32% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:30 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update : Return metrics and efficiency

Rail Vikas Nigam had a return on equity (ROE) of 19.77% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment (ROI) of 9.99%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 18.30% and 17.25% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:00 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live : Financial performance

Rail Vikas Nigam has experienced an EPS growth of 21.25% and a revenue growth of 11.76% over the past three years. In the most recent twelve months, the company's revenue reached 208950.50 cr, a 3.02% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of -100.00% and a profit growth of �% in the upcoming quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:35 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 233.0, 18.6% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 248.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Apr 2024, 06:01 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price decreased by 0.88% to reach 286.25, while its peer companies are showing a mixed performance. Oberoi Realty is declining, but companies like Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, and Phoenix Mills are experiencing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indus Towers354.83.00.85366.5141.6595592.37
Godrej Properties2648.5521.50.822791.21279.173635.37
Rail Vikas Nigam286.25-2.55-0.88345.6110.559683.7
Phoenix Mills3175.0134.64.433266.21390.9556708.34
Oberoi Realty1478.65-0.7-0.051586.15883.653764.05
30 Apr 2024, 05:35 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

Rail Vikas Nigam stock reached a low of 285.5 and a high of 293.55 on the current trading day.

30 Apr 2024, 03:51 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is -25.89% lower than yesterday

The volume of Rail Vikas Nigam traded by 3 PM is 25.89% lower than yesterday, with the price at 286.25, a decrease of 0.88%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a solid upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 03:51 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹286.25, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹288.8

Rail Vikas Nigam share price closed the day at 286.25 - a 0.88% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 291.45 , 296.5 , 299.5. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 283.4 , 280.4 , 275.35.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:31 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:10 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹287.05, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹288.8

Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 287.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 285.1 and 294.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 285.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 294.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 02:56 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days264.95
10 Days262.22
20 Days260.25
50 Days255.09
100 Days233.32
300 Days190.22
30 Apr 2024, 02:55 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:45 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is -26.09% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Rail Vikas Nigam until 2 PM is 26.09% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently at 286.6, showing a decrease of 0.76%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 02:38 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 287.97 and 286.72 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 286.72 and selling near the hourly resistance of 287.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1287.33Support 1286.48
Resistance 2287.82Support 2286.12
Resistance 3288.18Support 3285.63
30 Apr 2024, 02:14 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 233.0, 18.79% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 248.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Apr 2024, 02:00 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹287.05, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹288.8

Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 287.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 285.1 and 294.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 285.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 294.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:47 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is -23.70% lower than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume as of 1 PM is 23.70% lower than yesterday, with the price at 287.3, a decrease of 0.52%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends alongside price. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 01:33 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 287.93 and 286.63 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 286.63 and selling near hourly resistance at 287.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1287.97Support 1286.72
Resistance 2288.73Support 2286.23
Resistance 3289.22Support 3285.47
30 Apr 2024, 01:00 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

Rail Vikas Nigam stock's price fluctuated between 286.05 (low) and 293.55 (high) on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:50 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -24.41% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Rail Vikas Nigam until 12 AM is 24.41% lower than yesterday, with the price at 288, a decrease of 0.28%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends alongside price. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:37 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 287.78 and 285.73 in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 285.73 and selling near the hourly resistance at 287.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1287.93Support 1286.63
Resistance 2288.52Support 2285.92
Resistance 3289.23Support 3285.33
30 Apr 2024, 12:22 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days264.95
10 Days262.22
20 Days260.25
50 Days255.09
100 Days233.32
300 Days190.22
30 Apr 2024, 12:21 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 12:18 PM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹287.7, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹288.8

Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 287.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 285.1 and 294.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 285.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 294.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:52 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -26.93% lower than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume by 11 AM is down by 26.93% compared to yesterday, with the price at 287.15, a decrease of 0.57%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:33 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam reached a peak of 288.1 and a bottom of 286.05 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 286.87 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 285.78 and 283.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1287.78Support 1285.73
Resistance 2288.97Support 2284.87
Resistance 3289.83Support 3283.68
30 Apr 2024, 11:21 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹286.5, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹288.8

Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 286.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 285.1 and 294.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 285.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 294.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:21 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 233.0, 18.69% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 248.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Apr 2024, 11:10 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price is currently down by 0.66% at 286.9, while its counterparts like Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, Phoenix Mills, and Oberoi Realty are experiencing gains. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.53% and 0.36%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indus Towers356.85.01.42366.5141.6596131.22
Godrej Properties2648.121.050.82791.21279.173622.86
Rail Vikas Nigam286.9-1.9-0.66345.6110.559819.23
Phoenix Mills3154.0113.63.743266.21390.9556333.26
Oberoi Realty1482.73.350.231586.15883.653911.3
30 Apr 2024, 10:45 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -37.09% lower than yesterday

Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume as of 10 AM is 37.09% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at 287.2, a decrease of 0.55%. Volume traded is a crucial metric in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal a further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 10:33 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 290.9 & a low of 287.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1289.97Support 1286.87
Resistance 2291.98Support 2285.78
Resistance 3293.07Support 3283.77
30 Apr 2024, 10:14 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 0.03% to 288.7, while its counterparts like Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, Phoenix Mills, and Oberoi Realty are showing gains today. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.24% and 0.31% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indus Towers357.956.151.75366.5141.6596441.06
Godrej Properties2648.6521.60.822791.21279.173638.15
Rail Vikas Nigam288.7-0.1-0.03345.6110.560194.53
Phoenix Mills3113.1572.752.393266.21390.9555603.65
Oberoi Realty1492.1512.80.871586.15883.654254.91
30 Apr 2024, 09:36 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹290, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹288.8

Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 290 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 285.1 and 294.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 285.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 294.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:19 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 1.09% and is currently trading at 291.95. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam shares have seen a significant price increase of 168.53% to 291.95, while the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22643.40 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.33%
3 Months-6.96%
6 Months84.71%
YTD59.07%
1 Year168.53%
30 Apr 2024, 08:46 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1294.7Support 1285.1
Resistance 2300.3Support 2281.1
Resistance 3304.3Support 3275.5
30 Apr 2024, 08:33 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 233.0, 19.32% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 248.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Apr 2024, 08:18 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12261 k

The trading volume yesterday was 22.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 619 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:04 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹289.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 296.2 & 286.65 yesterday to end at 289.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

