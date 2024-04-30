Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at 286.25, down -0.88% from yesterday's 288.8

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹292, closing at ₹289.85. The high for the day was ₹296.2, and the low was ₹286.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹60215.38 cr with a 52-week high of ₹345.6 and a 52-week low of ₹76.75. The BSE volume for the day was 619772 shares.
Rail Vikas Nigam has a 6.08% MF holding & 2.32% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.92% in december to 6.08% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.59% in december to 2.32% in march quarter.
Rail Vikas Nigam had a return on equity (ROE) of 19.77% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment (ROI) of 9.99%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 18.30% and 17.25% respectively.
Rail Vikas Nigam has experienced an EPS growth of 21.25% and a revenue growth of 11.76% over the past three years. In the most recent twelve months, the company's revenue reached 208950.50 cr, a 3.02% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of -100.00% and a profit growth of �% in the upcoming quarter.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹233.0, 18.6% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹248.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Today, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price decreased by 0.88% to reach ₹286.25, while its peer companies are showing a mixed performance. Oberoi Realty is declining, but companies like Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, and Phoenix Mills are experiencing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indus Towers
|354.8
|3.0
|0.85
|366.5
|141.65
|95592.37
|Godrej Properties
|2648.55
|21.5
|0.82
|2791.2
|1279.1
|73635.37
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|286.25
|-2.55
|-0.88
|345.6
|110.5
|59683.7
|Phoenix Mills
|3175.0
|134.6
|4.43
|3266.2
|1390.95
|56708.34
|Oberoi Realty
|1478.65
|-0.7
|-0.05
|1586.15
|883.6
|53764.05
Rail Vikas Nigam stock reached a low of ₹285.5 and a high of ₹293.55 on the current trading day.
The volume of Rail Vikas Nigam traded by 3 PM is 25.89% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹286.25, a decrease of 0.88%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a solid upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price closed the day at ₹286.25 - a 0.88% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 291.45 , 296.5 , 299.5. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 283.4 , 280.4 , 275.35.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹287.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹285.1 and ₹294.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹285.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 294.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|264.95
|10 Days
|262.22
|20 Days
|260.25
|50 Days
|255.09
|100 Days
|233.32
|300 Days
|190.22
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rail Vikas Nigam share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The trading volume of Rail Vikas Nigam until 2 PM is 26.09% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently at ₹286.6, showing a decrease of 0.76%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 287.97 and 286.72 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 286.72 and selling near the hourly resistance of 287.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|287.33
|Support 1
|286.48
|Resistance 2
|287.82
|Support 2
|286.12
|Resistance 3
|288.18
|Support 3
|285.63
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume as of 1 PM is 23.70% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹287.3, a decrease of 0.52%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends alongside price. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 287.93 and 286.63 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 286.63 and selling near hourly resistance at 287.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|287.97
|Support 1
|286.72
|Resistance 2
|288.73
|Support 2
|286.23
|Resistance 3
|289.22
|Support 3
|285.47
Rail Vikas Nigam stock's price fluctuated between ₹286.05 (low) and ₹293.55 (high) on the current day.
The trading volume of Rail Vikas Nigam until 12 AM is 24.41% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹288, a decrease of 0.28%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends alongside price. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between levels of 287.78 and 285.73 in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 285.73 and selling near the hourly resistance at 287.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|287.93
|Support 1
|286.63
|Resistance 2
|288.52
|Support 2
|285.92
|Resistance 3
|289.23
|Support 3
|285.33
Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume by 11 AM is down by 26.93% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹287.15, a decrease of 0.57%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.
Rail Vikas Nigam reached a peak of 288.1 and a bottom of 286.05 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 286.87 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 285.78 and 283.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|287.78
|Support 1
|285.73
|Resistance 2
|288.97
|Support 2
|284.87
|Resistance 3
|289.83
|Support 3
|283.68
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price is currently down by 0.66% at ₹286.9, while its counterparts like Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, Phoenix Mills, and Oberoi Realty are experiencing gains. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.53% and 0.36%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indus Towers
|356.8
|5.0
|1.42
|366.5
|141.65
|96131.22
|Godrej Properties
|2648.1
|21.05
|0.8
|2791.2
|1279.1
|73622.86
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|286.9
|-1.9
|-0.66
|345.6
|110.5
|59819.23
|Phoenix Mills
|3154.0
|113.6
|3.74
|3266.2
|1390.95
|56333.26
|Oberoi Realty
|1482.7
|3.35
|0.23
|1586.15
|883.6
|53911.3
Rail Vikas Nigam's trading volume as of 10 AM is 37.09% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at ₹287.2, a decrease of 0.55%. Volume traded is a crucial metric in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Rail Vikas Nigam touched a high of 290.9 & a low of 287.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|289.97
|Support 1
|286.87
|Resistance 2
|291.98
|Support 2
|285.78
|Resistance 3
|293.07
|Support 3
|283.77
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 0.03% to ₹288.7, while its counterparts like Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, Phoenix Mills, and Oberoi Realty are showing gains today. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.24% and 0.31% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indus Towers
|357.95
|6.15
|1.75
|366.5
|141.65
|96441.06
|Godrej Properties
|2648.65
|21.6
|0.82
|2791.2
|1279.1
|73638.15
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|288.7
|-0.1
|-0.03
|345.6
|110.5
|60194.53
|Phoenix Mills
|3113.15
|72.75
|2.39
|3266.2
|1390.95
|55603.65
|Oberoi Realty
|1492.15
|12.8
|0.87
|1586.15
|883.6
|54254.91
The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 1.09% and is currently trading at ₹291.95. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam shares have seen a significant price increase of 168.53% to ₹291.95, while the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22643.40 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.33%
|3 Months
|-6.96%
|6 Months
|84.71%
|YTD
|59.07%
|1 Year
|168.53%
The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|294.7
|Support 1
|285.1
|Resistance 2
|300.3
|Support 2
|281.1
|Resistance 3
|304.3
|Support 3
|275.5
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 22.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 619 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹296.2 & ₹286.65 yesterday to end at ₹289.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
