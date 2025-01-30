Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹408.30 and closed slightly lower at ₹407.65. The stock reached a high of ₹430.80 and a low of ₹407.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹84,995.84 crore, the stock's performance reflects a significant range within the year, with a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹213. The BSE recorded a volume of 865,867 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹357.0, 16.48% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹251.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹463.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 865 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹430.80 & ₹407.85 yesterday to end at ₹427.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.