Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹372.7 and closed at ₹373.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹378.4, while the low was ₹362.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹78,292.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹399.7, and the 52-week low is ₹110.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,366,836 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price has increased by 1.15% today, reaching ₹379.80. Over the past year, the stock has surged by 225.18% to ₹379.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.08% to 22704.70 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.06%
|3 Months
|40.8%
|6 Months
|127.25%
|YTD
|106.97%
|1 Year
|225.18%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|382.37
|Support 1
|366.97
|Resistance 2
|388.08
|Support 2
|357.28
|Resistance 3
|397.77
|Support 3
|351.57
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹233.0, 37.95% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹248.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31439 k
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹373.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹378.4 & ₹362.75 yesterday to end at ₹373.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend