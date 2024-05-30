Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 30 May 2024, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 373.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 375.5 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 372.7 and closed at 373.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 378.4, while the low was 362.75. The market capitalization stood at 78,292.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 399.7, and the 52-week low is 110.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,366,836 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price has increased by 1.15% today, reaching 379.80. Over the past year, the stock has surged by 225.18% to 379.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.08% to 22704.70 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.06%
3 Months40.8%
6 Months127.25%
YTD106.97%
1 Year225.18%
30 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1382.37Support 1366.97
Resistance 2388.08Support 2357.28
Resistance 3397.77Support 3351.57
30 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 233.0, 37.95% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 248.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31439 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

30 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹373.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 378.4 & 362.75 yesterday to end at 373.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

