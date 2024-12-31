Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹425.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹425.4, with a high of ₹429.3 and a low of ₹404.45. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹85,131.37 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a significant range, with a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹175.65. The trading volume on BSE was 141,794 shares.
31 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹425.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹429.3 & ₹404.45 yesterday to end at ₹407.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend