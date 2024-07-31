Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹615.35 and closed at ₹606.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹626.65, while the low was ₹611.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹128009.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹647 and the 52-week low was ₹121.8. The BSE volume for the day was 2684636 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by -0.96% and is currently trading at ₹608.05. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam shares have increased by 395.12% to ₹608.05. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.84% to 24,857.30 during the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.09%
|3 Months
|96.18%
|6 Months
|107.41%
|YTD
|238.45%
|1 Year
|395.12%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|623.63
|Support 1
|607.83
|Resistance 2
|633.12
|Support 2
|601.52
|Resistance 3
|639.43
|Support 3
|592.03
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 56.35% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹233.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹303.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹626.65 & ₹611.45 yesterday to end at ₹613.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend