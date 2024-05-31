Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Stocks Drop in Trading Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock closed at ₹375.5 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹378.95. The stock reached a high of ₹384.5 and a low of ₹373.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹79,824.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹399.7 and the low is ₹110.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,764,235 shares.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹379.85, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹382.85
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at ₹379.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹376.52 and ₹387.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹376.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 387.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price has increased by 0.50% and is currently trading at ₹384.75. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam shares have surged by 219.00% to reach ₹384.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to reach 22488.65 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.83%
|3 Months
|53.79%
|6 Months
|133.13%
|YTD
|110.85%
|1 Year
|219.0%
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|387.22
|Support 1
|376.52
|Resistance 2
|391.33
|Support 2
|369.93
|Resistance 3
|397.92
|Support 3
|365.82
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹233.0, 39.14% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹248.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 33 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 32788 k
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1764 k.
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹375.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹384.5 & ₹373.45 yesterday to end at ₹375.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend