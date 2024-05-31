Active Stocks
Fri May 31 2024 09:44:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.65 0.27%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 427.70 0.86%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 934.50 1.12%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,530.90 1.08%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,123.50 0.78%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Stocks Drop in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Stocks Drop in Trading Today

7 min read . Updated: 31 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 31 May 2024, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 382.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 379.85 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock closed at 375.5 on the last trading day, with an open price of 378.95. The stock reached a high of 384.5 and a low of 373.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 79,824.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 399.7 and the low is 110.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,764,235 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:31:33 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹379.85, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹382.85

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam share price is at 379.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 376.52 and 387.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 376.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 387.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:18:37 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price has increased by 0.50% and is currently trading at 384.75. Over the past year, Rail Vikas Nigam shares have surged by 219.00% to reach 384.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to reach 22488.65 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.83%
3 Months53.79%
6 Months133.13%
YTD110.85%
1 Year219.0%
31 May 2024, 08:50:27 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Rail Vikas Nigam on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1387.22Support 1376.52
Resistance 2391.33Support 2369.93
Resistance 3397.92Support 3365.82
31 May 2024, 08:35:28 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 233.0, 39.14% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 248.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
31 May 2024, 08:22:31 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam volume yesterday was 33 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 32788 k

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1764 k.

31 May 2024, 08:03:29 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹375.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 384.5 & 373.45 yesterday to end at 375.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue