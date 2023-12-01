Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went up today, 01 Dec 2023, by 3.5 %. The stock closed at 343.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 355.1 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports

On the last day, Rajesh Exports' stock opened at 345.05 and closed at 343.1. The highest price during the day was 355.5, while the lowest price was 345. The market capitalization of the company is 10,484.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1,028.4 and 334 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 37,488 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹343.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports, the BSE volume was 37,488 shares. The closing price for the stock was 343.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.