Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : Rajesh Exports' stock opened at ₹355 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was ₹366.6, while the lowest was ₹353.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,785.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,028.4, and the 52-week low is ₹334. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 98,949.

