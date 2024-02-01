Hello User
Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 2.9 %. The stock closed at 355 per share. The stock is currently trading at 365.3 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : Rajesh Exports' stock opened at 355 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was 366.6, while the lowest was 353.85. The market capitalization of the company is 10,785.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,028.4, and the 52-week low is 334. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 98,949.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹355 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports BSE had a volume of 98,949 shares and closed at a price of 355.

