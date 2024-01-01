Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 1.96 %. The stock closed at 366.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 373.8 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Rajesh Exports was 364.25, and the close price remained the same at 364.25. The stock had a high of 367.75 and a low of 358.75. The market capitalization of Rajesh Exports is 10,824.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,028.40, and the 52-week low is 334. The stock had a trading volume of 103,435 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Rajesh Exports stock is 366.75 and the high price is 376.2.

01 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Rajesh Exports Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price update :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹373.8, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹366.6

The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is 373.8, which represents a 1.96% increase from the previous trading day. This results in a net change of 7.2.

01 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.39%
3 Months-33.48%
6 Months-33.04%
YTD-49.9%
1 Year-48.46%
01 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹366.6, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹364.25

The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the stock price is 366.6. There has been a 0.65 percent increase in the stock price, with a net change of 2.35.

01 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹364.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports had a volume of 103,435 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 364.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.