Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Surges in Trading Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Rajesh Exports was ₹364.25, and the close price remained the same at ₹364.25. The stock had a high of ₹367.75 and a low of ₹358.75. The market capitalization of Rajesh Exports is ₹10,824.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,028.40, and the 52-week low is ₹334. The stock had a trading volume of 103,435 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for Rajesh Exports stock is ₹366.75 and the high price is ₹376.2.
The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is ₹373.8, which represents a 1.96% increase from the previous trading day. This results in a net change of 7.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.39%
|3 Months
|-33.48%
|6 Months
|-33.04%
|YTD
|-49.9%
|1 Year
|-48.46%
The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the stock price is ₹366.6. There has been a 0.65 percent increase in the stock price, with a net change of 2.35.
On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports had a volume of 103,435 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹364.25.
