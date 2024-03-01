Hello User
Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Stocks Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went down today, 01 Mar 2024, by -1.28 %. The stock closed at 312.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 308.85 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports opened at 316.75 and closed at 312.85. The stock reached a high of 316.75 and a low of 307. The market capitalization of the company was 9119.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 707.35 and the 52-week low was 298.95. The BSE volume for the day was 31,823 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹308.85, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹312.85

Rajesh Exports stock is currently priced at 308.85, with a percent change of -1.28% and a net change of -4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:12 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹312.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports on the BSE had a volume of 31,823 shares with a closing price of 312.85.

