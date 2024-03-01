Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Stocks Dip in Trading Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports opened at ₹316.75 and closed at ₹312.85. The stock reached a high of ₹316.75 and a low of ₹307. The market capitalization of the company was ₹9119.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹707.35 and the 52-week low was ₹298.95. The BSE volume for the day was 31,823 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rajesh Exports stock is currently priced at ₹308.85, with a percent change of -1.28% and a net change of -4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
