Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, Rajesh Exports' stock opened at ₹359.9 and closed at ₹357.8. The stock reached a high of ₹361.05 and a low of ₹354.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,475.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,028.4, while the 52-week low is ₹334. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Rajesh Exports was 36,589 shares.
