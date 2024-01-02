Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Soars in Trading Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, Rajesh Exports' stock opened at ₹367 and closed at ₹366.6. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹379.95 while the lowest price was ₹366.75. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹11,157.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1028.4 and ₹334 respectively. A total of 203,423 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is ₹377.9. There has been a 3.08 percent change, with a net change of 11.3.
On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 203,423. The closing price for the shares was ₹366.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!