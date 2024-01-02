Hello User
Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 3.08 %. The stock closed at 366.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 377.9 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, Rajesh Exports' stock opened at 367 and closed at 366.6. The highest price recorded during the day was 379.95 while the lowest price was 366.75. The company's market capitalization stands at 11,157.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1028.4 and 334 respectively. A total of 203,423 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹377.9, up 3.08% from yesterday's ₹366.6

The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is 377.9. There has been a 3.08 percent change, with a net change of 11.3.

02 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹366.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 203,423. The closing price for the shares was 366.6.

