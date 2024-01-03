Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports shares plummet in trading today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, Rajesh Exports opened at ₹380 and closed at ₹377.9. The stock reached a high of ₹380 and a low of ₹368.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,010.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,028.4 and the 52-week low is ₹334. The BSE volume for the stock was 131,815 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of Rajesh Exports is ₹372.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -1.32. This translates to a net change of -5. Overall, the stock price has decreased by 5 points.
On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 131,815.
