Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports shares plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 377.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 372.9 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, Rajesh Exports opened at 380 and closed at 377.9. The stock reached a high of 380 and a low of 368.1. The market capitalization of the company is 11,010.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,028.4 and the 52-week low is 334. The BSE volume for the stock was 131,815 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹372.9, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹377.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Rajesh Exports is 372.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -1.32. This translates to a net change of -5. Overall, the stock price has decreased by 5 points.

03 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹377.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 131,815. The closing price for the day was 377.9.

