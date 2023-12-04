Hello User
Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 353.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 355.2 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports

On the last day, Rajesh Exports opened at 353.5 and closed at 353.15. The stock reached a high of 358 and a low of 351.75. The market capitalization of the company is 10,487.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1028.4 and the 52-week low is 334. The BSE volume for Rajesh Exports was 126,595 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹353.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 126,595. The closing price for the day was 353.15.

