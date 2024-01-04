Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Soars in Trading Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports opened at ₹370.15 and closed at ₹372.9. The stock had a high of ₹376.1 and a low of ₹370.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,999.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,028.4 and the 52-week low is ₹334. The stock had a trading volume of 96,318 shares on the BSE.
The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is ₹373, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.12% and the net change in price is 0.45 rupees.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.27%
|3 Months
|-31.98%
|6 Months
|-29.6%
|YTD
|1.65%
|1 Year
|-50.26%
The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is ₹374.95. There has been a 0.64% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.4 points.
On the last day, Rajesh Exports had a BSE volume of 96,318 shares and closed at a price of ₹372.9.
