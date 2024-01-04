Hello User
Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 372.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 373 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports opened at 370.15 and closed at 372.9. The stock had a high of 376.1 and a low of 370.15. The market capitalization of the company is 10,999.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,028.4 and the 52-week low is 334. The stock had a trading volume of 96,318 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Rajesh Exports Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price update :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹373, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹372.55

The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is 373, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.12% and the net change in price is 0.45 rupees.

04 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.27%
3 Months-31.98%
6 Months-29.6%
YTD1.65%
1 Year-50.26%
04 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹374.95, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹372.55

The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is 374.95. There has been a 0.64% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.4 points.

04 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹372.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Rajesh Exports had a BSE volume of 96,318 shares and closed at a price of 372.9.

