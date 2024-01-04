Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Soars in Trading Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports opened at ₹370.15 and closed at ₹372.9. The stock had a high of ₹376.1 and a low of ₹370.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,999.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,028.4 and the 52-week low is ₹334. The stock had a trading volume of 96,318 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.