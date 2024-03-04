Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
LIVE UPDATES

Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 3.22 %. The stock closed at 311.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 321.8 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today
Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports opened at 314.9 and closed at 311.75. The stock reached a high of 323.7 and a low of 314.1. The market cap for the company was 9501.47 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 707.35 and 298.95 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 10045 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:10:13 AM IST

Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹311.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports on the BSE had a volume of 10045 shares with a closing price of 311.75.

