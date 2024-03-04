Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Rajesh Exports stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 3.22 %. The stock closed at 311.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 321.8 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports opened at ₹314.9 and closed at ₹311.75. The stock reached a high of ₹323.7 and a low of ₹314.1. The market cap for the company was ₹9501.47 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹707.35 and ₹298.95 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 10045 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:10:13 AM IST
