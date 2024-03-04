Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports opened at ₹314.9 and closed at ₹311.75. The stock reached a high of ₹323.7 and a low of ₹314.1. The market cap for the company was ₹9501.47 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹707.35 and ₹298.95 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 10045 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:10 AM IST
Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹311.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports on the BSE had a volume of 10045 shares with a closing price of ₹311.75.