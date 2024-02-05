Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Soars in Trading Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports' stock opened at ₹359.9 and closed at ₹357.8. The stock reached a high of ₹361.05 and a low of ₹352.45 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹10,430.06 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1028.4 and the 52-week low is ₹334. On the BSE, a total of 87,722 shares of Rajesh Exports were traded.
The current day's low price for Rajesh Exports stock is ₹351.05 and the high price is ₹354.85.
The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is ₹353.4 with a net change of 0.15 and a percent change of 0.04. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.47%
|3 Months
|-28.0%
|6 Months
|-30.65%
|YTD
|-3.7%
|1 Year
|-60.71%
The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is ₹353.25 with a percent change of -1.27 and a net change of -4.55. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.27% and the net change is a decrease of 4.55.
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Rajesh Exports on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 87,722. The closing price for the shares was ₹357.8.
