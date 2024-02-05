Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 353.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 353.4 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports' stock opened at 359.9 and closed at 357.8. The stock reached a high of 361.05 and a low of 352.45 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 10,430.06 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1028.4 and the 52-week low is 334. On the BSE, a total of 87,722 shares of Rajesh Exports were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 10:12 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Rajesh Exports stock is 351.05 and the high price is 354.85.

05 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Rajesh Exports Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price update :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹353.4, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹353.25

The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is 353.4 with a net change of 0.15 and a percent change of 0.04. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

05 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.47%
3 Months-28.0%
6 Months-30.65%
YTD-3.7%
1 Year-60.71%
05 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹353.25, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹357.8

The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is 353.25 with a percent change of -1.27 and a net change of -4.55. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.27% and the net change is a decrease of 4.55.

05 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹357.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Rajesh Exports on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 87,722. The closing price for the shares was 357.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!