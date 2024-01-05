Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports stocks experience a downturn

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports had an opening price of ₹374.95 and a closing price of ₹372.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹375.45, while the lowest price was ₹369.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,968.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,028.40, while the 52-week low is ₹334. The trading volume on the BSE was 44,724 shares.
As per the given data, the current stock price of Rajesh Exports is ₹371.5. The percent change in the stock price is -0.28%, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -1.05, suggesting a decline of ₹1.05.
On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports BSE recorded a volume of 44,724 shares.
