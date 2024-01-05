Hello User
Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports stocks experience a downturn

1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Rajesh Exports stock price went down today, 05 Jan 2024, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 372.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 371.5 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports had an opening price of 374.95 and a closing price of 372.55. The highest price reached during the day was 375.45, while the lowest price was 369.85. The market capitalization of the company is 10,968.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,028.40, while the 52-week low is 334. The trading volume on the BSE was 44,724 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹371.5, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹372.55

As per the given data, the current stock price of Rajesh Exports is 371.5. The percent change in the stock price is -0.28%, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -1.05, suggesting a decline of 1.05.

05 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹372.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports BSE recorded a volume of 44,724 shares. The closing price for the day was 372.55.

