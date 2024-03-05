Active Stocks
Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Stock Plummets in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Stock Plummets in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 09:12 AM IST
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 313.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 313.2 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today
Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : Rajesh Exports had an open price of 322.35 and a close price of 321.8 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 322.95 and a low of 312.05. The market capitalization stood at 9251.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 707.35 and the 52-week low was 298.95. The BSE volume for the day was 65335 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:12:03 AM IST

Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹313.2, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹313.35

The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is 313.2 with a net change of -0.15 and a percent change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:06:44 AM IST

Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹321.8 on last trading day

Rajesh Exports had a BSE volume of 65335 shares on the last day, with a closing price of 321.8.

