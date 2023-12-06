Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST
Rajesh Exports share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.88%
|3 Months
|-34.13%
|6 Months
|-40.97%
|YTD
|-51.37%
|1 Year
|-51.62%
06 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹355.85, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹360.35
06 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹360.35 on last trading day