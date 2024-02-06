Hello User
Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 350.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 350.45 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports opened at 352.55 and closed at 353.25. The stock reached a high of 354.85 and a low of 350. The market capitalization of the company is 10,345.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1028.4, while the 52-week low is 334. The total BSE volume for the day was 119,202 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹350.45, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹350.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of Rajesh Exports is 350.45. There has been a 0.01 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.05.

06 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹353.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Rajesh Exports had a BSE volume of 119,202 shares and the closing price was 353.25.

