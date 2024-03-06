Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Stock Plummets on Market Downturn

1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 325.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 322.45 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : Rajesh Exports had an open price of 313.2, a close price of 313.35, a high of 328, and a low of 312.1 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 9619.57 crore. The 52-week high was 669 and the 52-week low was 298.95. The BSE volume for the day was 140,298 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:51:39 AM IST

Rajesh Exports Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:45:03 AM IST

Rajesh Exports share price update :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹322.45, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹325.8

The current price of Rajesh Exports stock is 322.45 with a percent change of -1.03 and a net change of -3.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:31:08 AM IST

Rajesh Exports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.02%
3 Months-13.92%
6 Months-36.49%
YTD-11.14%
1 Year-47.89%
06 Mar 2024, 09:01:36 AM IST

Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹325.8, up 3.97% from yesterday's ₹313.35

Rajesh Exports stock is currently trading at 325.8, showing a 3.97% increase with a net change of 12.45.

06 Mar 2024, 08:08:36 AM IST

Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹313.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports on BSE had a volume of 140,298 shares with a closing price of 313.35.

