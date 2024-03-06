Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Stock Plummets on Market Downturn

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : Rajesh Exports had an open price of ₹313.2, a close price of ₹313.35, a high of ₹328, and a low of ₹312.1 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹9619.57 crore. The 52-week high was ₹669 and the 52-week low was ₹298.95. The BSE volume for the day was 140,298 shares traded.
The current price of Rajesh Exports stock is ₹322.45 with a percent change of -1.03 and a net change of -3.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.02%
|3 Months
|-13.92%
|6 Months
|-36.49%
|YTD
|-11.14%
|1 Year
|-47.89%
Rajesh Exports stock is currently trading at ₹325.8, showing a 3.97% increase with a net change of 12.45.
On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports on BSE had a volume of 140,298 shares with a closing price of ₹313.35.
