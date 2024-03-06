Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Stock Plummets on Market Downturn

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : Rajesh Exports had an open price of ₹313.2, a close price of ₹313.35, a high of ₹328, and a low of ₹312.1 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹9619.57 crore. The 52-week high was ₹669 and the 52-week low was ₹298.95. The BSE volume for the day was 140,298 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.