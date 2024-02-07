Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports sees positive trading day

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports opened at ₹350.45 and closed at ₹350.4. The stock reached a high of ₹352.45 and a low of ₹347.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,347.39 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1,028.4 and the 52-week low is ₹334. The BSE volume for the stock was 84,814 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.28%
|3 Months
|-28.17%
|6 Months
|-32.83%
|YTD
|-4.39%
|1 Year
|-61.5%
The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is ₹350.45. The stock has experienced a 0.01% percent change, with a net change of 0.05.
On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 84,814. The closing price for the shares was ₹350.4.
