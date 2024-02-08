Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports faces bearish trading day

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, Rajesh Exports opened at ₹351.2 and closed at ₹350.45. The stock reached a high of ₹353.4 and a low of ₹348.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,335.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,028.4, while the 52-week low is ₹334. The BSE volume for the stock was 65,063 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.2%
|3 Months
|-27.67%
|6 Months
|-33.21%
|YTD
|-4.45%
|1 Year
|-58.8%
The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is ₹350.05. The percent change is -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.4, which means the stock price has decreased by 0.4 points.
On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 65,063. The closing price for the stock was ₹350.45.
