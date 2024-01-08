Hello User
e-paper Subscribe

Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 371.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 374.45 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, Rajesh Exports opened at 373 and closed at 371.5. The stock reached a high of 379.5 and a low of 371.45. The market capitalization of the company is 11,056.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,028.4 and the 52-week low is 334. The BSE volume for the day was 125,124 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹371.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 125,124. The closing price of the shares was 371.5.

