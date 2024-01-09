Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Soars in Trading Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports had an opening price of ₹374.6 and a closing price of ₹374.45. The stock reached a high of ₹377.4 and a low of ₹369.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,954.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,028.4, while the 52-week low is ₹334. The BSE volume for the stock was 121,983 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Rajesh Exports stock today was ₹370.35, while the high price reached ₹379.30.
The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is ₹375.8. It has experienced a percent change of 1.47, indicating a slight increase. The net change in price is 5.45, further highlighting the positive movement in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.88%
|3 Months
|-28.89%
|6 Months
|-29.06%
|YTD
|1.05%
|1 Year
|-53.5%
The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is ₹374.35, with a percent change of 1.08. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.08% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 4 points from the previous trading session.
On the last day, Rajesh Exports had a trading volume of 121,983 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹374.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!