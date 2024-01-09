Hello User
Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 1.47 %. The stock closed at 370.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 375.8 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports had an opening price of 374.6 and a closing price of 374.45. The stock reached a high of 377.4 and a low of 369.15. The market capitalization of the company is 10,954.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,028.4, while the 52-week low is 334. The BSE volume for the stock was 121,983 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Rajesh Exports stock today was 370.35, while the high price reached 379.30.

09 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Rajesh Exports Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price update :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹375.8, up 1.47% from yesterday's ₹370.35

The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is 375.8. It has experienced a percent change of 1.47, indicating a slight increase. The net change in price is 5.45, further highlighting the positive movement in the stock.

09 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.88%
3 Months-28.89%
6 Months-29.06%
YTD1.05%
1 Year-53.5%
09 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹374.35, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹370.35

The current stock price of Rajesh Exports is 374.35, with a percent change of 1.08. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.08% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 4 points from the previous trading session.

09 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹374.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Rajesh Exports had a trading volume of 121,983 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 374.45.

