Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : Rajesh Exports had an open price of ₹375 and closed at ₹375.4, with the highest price of the day reaching ₹376 and the lowest at ₹367.25. The market capitalization is currently at ₹10,924.62 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1,028.4 and ₹334 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 88,936 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.