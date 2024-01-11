Hello User
Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -1.44 %. The stock closed at 375.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 370 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : Rajesh Exports had an open price of 375 and closed at 375.4, with the highest price of the day reaching 376 and the lowest at 367.25. The market capitalization is currently at 10,924.62 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1,028.4 and 334 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 88,936 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹375.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 88,936. The closing price for the stock was 375.4.

