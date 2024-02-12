Hello User
Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports' Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Rajesh Exports stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2024, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 349.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 350 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, Rajesh Exports opened at 349.25 and closed at 348.9. The highest price during the day was 356.45, while the lowest was 348.05. The market capitalization of the company stands at 10,316.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,028.4, while the 52-week low is 334. The BSE volume for the day was 87,287 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price update :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹350, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹349.4

The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is 350. There has been a 0.17 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.6.

12 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.99%
3 Months-27.1%
6 Months-33.66%
YTD-4.65%
1 Year-59.47%
12 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹349.4, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹348.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of Rajesh Exports is 349.4. There has been a percent change of 0.14, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.5, suggesting a small positive change in the stock.

12 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹348.9 on last trading day

On the last day of Rajesh Exports trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 87,287. The closing price for the stock was 348.9.

