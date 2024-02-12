Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports' Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Day

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, Rajesh Exports opened at ₹349.25 and closed at ₹348.9. The highest price during the day was ₹356.45, while the lowest was ₹348.05. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹10,316.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,028.4, while the 52-week low is ₹334. The BSE volume for the day was 87,287 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is ₹350. There has been a 0.17 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.99%
|3 Months
|-27.1%
|6 Months
|-33.66%
|YTD
|-4.65%
|1 Year
|-59.47%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Rajesh Exports is ₹349.4. There has been a percent change of 0.14, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.5, suggesting a small positive change in the stock.
On the last day of Rajesh Exports trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 87,287. The closing price for the stock was ₹348.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!