Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 12 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 369.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 370.25 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day, Rajesh Exports' stock opened at 370.15 and closed at 369.7. The highest price during the day was 373.25, while the lowest price was 369.15. The company's market capitalization is 10,932.0 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 1,028.4, and its 52-week low is 334. The stock had a trading volume of 89,512 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹369.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rajesh Exports on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 89,512. The closing price for the shares was 369.7.

