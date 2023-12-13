LIVE UPDATES

Rajesh Exports Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2023

1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST

Rajesh Exports stock price went down today, 13 Dec 2023, by -0.98 %. The stock closed at 357.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 354.4 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.