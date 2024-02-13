Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Stocks Plummet in Trading

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports opened at ₹350 and closed at ₹349.4. The stock reached a high of ₹352.45 and a low of ₹341.55. The market capitalization of Rajesh Exports is ₹10,089.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1028.4, while the 52-week low is ₹334. The BSE volume for the day was 25,587 shares.
The current data of Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is ₹333.8, with a percent change of -2.53 and a net change of -8.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.53% and the net change is a decrease of 8.65 points.
Today, the low price of Rajesh Exports stock was ₹329.35 and the high price was ₹343.90.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.18%
|3 Months
|-28.65%
|6 Months
|-34.12%
|YTD
|-6.53%
|1 Year
|-59.94%
On the last day, Rajesh Exports had a volume of 25,587 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹349.4.
