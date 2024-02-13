Hello User
Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports Stocks Plummet in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rajesh Exports stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -2.53 %. The stock closed at 342.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 333.8 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports opened at 350 and closed at 349.4. The stock reached a high of 352.45 and a low of 341.55. The market capitalization of Rajesh Exports is 10,089.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1028.4, while the 52-week low is 334. The BSE volume for the day was 25,587 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:22 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹333.8, down -2.53% from yesterday's ₹342.45

The current data of Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is 333.8, with a percent change of -2.53 and a net change of -8.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.53% and the net change is a decrease of 8.65 points.

13 Feb 2024, 10:20 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Rajesh Exports stock was 329.35 and the high price was 343.90.

13 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST Rajesh Exports Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price update :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹333.95, down -2.48% from yesterday's ₹342.45

As of the current data, the stock price of Rajesh Exports is 333.95. It has experienced a percent change of -2.48, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.5, suggesting a decrease of 8.5 in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.18%
3 Months-28.65%
6 Months-34.12%
YTD-6.53%
1 Year-59.94%
13 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹341.7, down -2.2% from yesterday's ₹349.4

The current data of Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is 341.7. There has been a percent change of -2.2%, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -7.7, implying a decrease of 7.7 in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹349.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Rajesh Exports had a volume of 25,587 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 349.4.

