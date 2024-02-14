Hello User
Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports on the Rise: Trading Positively

2 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Rajesh Exports stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 334.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 337.8 per share. Investors should monitor Rajesh Exports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rajesh Exports Stock Price Today

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports opened at 342.4 and closed at 342.45. The stock's high for the day was 343.9, while the low was 329.35. The company's market capitalization is currently at 9,872.02 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 848 and a low of 334. The total BSE volume for the day was 59,638 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:21 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Rajesh Exports stock is 330.25, while the high price is 342.95.

14 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Rajesh Exports Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price update :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹337.8, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹334.35

The current data of Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is 337.8. There has been a percent change of 1.03, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.45, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.45 points. Overall, the stock of Rajesh Exports has experienced a positive movement.

14 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.74%
3 Months-30.94%
6 Months-35.8%
YTD-8.92%
1 Year-58.69%
14 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Today :Rajesh Exports trading at ₹334.3, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹334.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of Rajesh Exports is at 334.3. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.05.

14 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Rajesh Exports share price Live :Rajesh Exports closed at ₹342.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports had a BSE volume of 59,638 shares. The closing price for the day was 342.45.

