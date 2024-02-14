Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports on the Rise: Trading Positively

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports opened at ₹342.4 and closed at ₹342.45. The stock's high for the day was ₹343.9, while the low was ₹329.35. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹9,872.02 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹848 and a low of ₹334. The total BSE volume for the day was 59,638 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.