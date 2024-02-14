Rajesh Exports share price Today Live Updates : Rajesh Exports on the Rise: Trading Positively

Rajesh Exports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports opened at ₹342.4 and closed at ₹342.45. The stock's high for the day was ₹343.9, while the low was ₹329.35. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹9,872.02 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹848 and a low of ₹334. The total BSE volume for the day was 59,638 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of Rajesh Exports stock is ₹330.25, while the high price is ₹342.95.
The current data of Rajesh Exports stock shows that the price is ₹337.8. There has been a percent change of 1.03, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.45, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.45 points. Overall, the stock of Rajesh Exports has experienced a positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.74%
|3 Months
|-30.94%
|6 Months
|-35.8%
|YTD
|-8.92%
|1 Year
|-58.69%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Rajesh Exports is at ₹334.3. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.05.
On the last day of trading, Rajesh Exports had a BSE volume of 59,638 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹342.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!